Nwabali Lacks The Basics As A Goalkeeper –Ex-Bafana Bafana Winger

Erstwhile Bafana Bafana of South Africa winger Junior Khanye has said Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali lacks the basics as a goalkeeper and has urged his former club Kaizer Chiefs not to sign the Chippa United first choice.

Nwabali has been linked with Chiefs since 2023 as a possible replacement for Itumeleng Khune.

The move, however, did not materialise as Chiefs opted to sign former TS Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari before the start of the current campaign.

Speaking on iDiski TV. Khanye, 39, said Nwabali is not the right fit for Kaizer Chiefs.

“I think the fact that he is a Nigerian international as first-choice goalkeeper can be blinding because Nigeria have a superior team that covers him sometimes,” Khanye, who had only one-cap for Bafana Bafana, said.

“But this guy, when I watch and observe him, he gives away a lot of goals, especially high balls. I mean, sometimes he’ll get a ball and then spill it; he does high school mistakes.

“They need to go and look for a proper keeper. I am not sure if the PSL has a top keeper available…I love (Ricardo) Gross, maybe he can go to Chiefs.

“I have been watching Nwabali and I don’t think he is a good fit for Chiefs. I think someone is selling this guy, he can’t handle the ball, instead, he fits the ball away. He lacks the basics.”

Nwabali has made 23 appearances in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season.

He was in goal for Chippa United in their 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL on Wednesday.

It was Chippa’s third straight defeat and have now gone five consecutive matches without a win.

They are currently in eight place on 30 points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi



