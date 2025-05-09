‘He Would Be An Excellent Signing’ — Malouda Urges Chelsea To Break Bank For Osimhen

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has urged his former club to sign Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of strikers including Osimhen.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The former Lille star has scored 33 across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Malouda believed that the player would be an excellent signing for the Blues.

“We [Chelsea] need a striker that scores 20 or more a season. Osimhen is the kind of player who can do that,” Malouda told Racing Tipster.

“I think the issue for Chelsea is how much he’ll cost, and what wages he wants. That can be sorted out. But we definitely need experienced players who can also give options in the way we are playing. So I think it should try to close the deal as soon.”

“The [Osimhen] links with Chelsea are strong. We’ve had brilliant African footballers in the past, and Osimhen can be the next generation of African players at Chelsea.

“I would love to see him join the club. I think he would be an excellent signing. I also think he would help someone like Nicolas Jackson improve.”

By Adeboye Amosu



