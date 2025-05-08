Super Eagles Midfielder To Join Swiss Club Young Boys

Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel is set to complete a move to Swiss club Young Boys, reports Completesports.com.

Daniel has caught the eye with his impressive displays for the Ikon Allah Boys this season.

The 23-year-old has registered three goals and three assists in 21 league appearances for Niger Tornadoes.

The player also earned an invitation to the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.



Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Senegal In Quarter-Final

Daniel was part of the home-based Super Eagles side that qualified for the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN following a 3-1 aggregate win over Black Galaxies of Ghana.

According to Africa Foot, Young Boys have offered him a two-year contract.

The talented midfielder once had stint in Europe with Turkish club, Adanaspor.

He terminated his contract with Adanaspor after four months of unpaid wages.

By Adeboye Amosu



