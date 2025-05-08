Man United To Battle Spurs In Europa League Final

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out in the Europa League final this season.

United (15th position in the league table) and Spurs (16th spot) overcame Athletic Bilbao and Bodoe Glimt respectively in Thursday’s semi-final second legs to reach the final.

The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to beat Bilbao 4-1 at Old Trafford and go through 7-1 on aggregate.

On their part, Spurs defeated Bodo Glimt 2-0 to advance on a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

Bilbao, whose San Mames stadium would host this season’s Europa League final, took the lead on 31 minutes through Mikel Jauregizar.

In the 72nd minute Mason Mount equalised for United before Bruno Fernandes made it 2-1 with 10 minutes left in the game.

In the 85th minute Rasmus Hojlund got the third goal for Ruben Amorim’s side while Mount got his second to end the encounter 4-1.

In Norway, after a goalless first half Spurs took the lead thanks to Dominic Solanke who got on the score sheet in the 63rd minute.

Then in the 69th minute Pedro Porro added the second goal to seal the win.

Spurs have beaten United in their three meetings so far this season – a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the league last September, a 4-3 home win in the Carabao Cup in December and a 1-0 home win in the league in February.

Spurs are unbeaten against United in their last six encounters, recording four wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, the North London club would hope to avoid another European Cup final defeat to a fellow English club, after they fell to a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.



