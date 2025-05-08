2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face Senegal In Quarter-Final

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will do battle with Senegal in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Senegal booked a date with Nigeria on Thursday after recording a comfortable 2-0 victory over Democratic Republic of Congo in their final Group C game on Thursday.

The Cubs finished second in the group with four points from three games.

Black Satellites of Ghana top the standings with seven points from same number of matches.

Read Also:How My Players Challenged Themselves After Mbappe’s Departure –Luis Enrique

The Flying Eagles will face Senegal at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia next week Monday.

The encounter will start at 1pm Nigeria time.

It would be recalled that Senegal beat Nigeria 1-0 in a group stage game two years ago in Egypt.

The winner will earn a berth at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19, 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



