Chukwueze Benched As Milan End Losing Streak With Comeback Win At Lecce

Samuel Chukwueze was an unused substitute as struggling AC Milan came from 2-0 down to beat Lecce 3-2 in the Serie A on Saturday.

Milan went into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats and also winless in their last four matches (three defeats, one draw).





A brace from Christian Pulisic less than 20 minutes to the end of the game completed the fightback.

Nikola Krsrovic put Lecce 1-0 ahead just seven minutes into the game and got the second goal on 59 minutes.

An own goal by Antonino Gallo made it 2-1 on 68 minutes before Pulisic leveled things up from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

With nine minutes left Pulisic for his second goal which was the winner for Milan.

Milan now move up to eight place on 44 points in the league table.



