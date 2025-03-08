‘We Need It’ — Aina Reveals Secret Behind Forest’s Stunning Win Over Man City

Ola Aina has praised Nottingham Forest fans for the their crucial role in the team’s victory over Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side recorded a stunning 1-0 victory over the title holders at the City Ground on Saturday.





Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 83rd minutes strike separated both teams on the day.

The occasion was more memorable for Aina, who made his 50th league appearance for the Tricky Trees.

The 28-year-old said the lively atmosphere encouraged the players to give their all on the pitch.

“A group like us, we need it (the playful atmosphere, it keeps the positivity whether we get the results or we don’t,” the Nigeria international said after the game.

“It keeps a positive mindset in and around the training ground and in the team. Him (Callum Hudson-Odoi), myself, we make sure that it’s always high.”

By Adeboye Amosu






