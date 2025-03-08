5 Times Super Eagles Thrived Or Stumbled After Coaching Changes In World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles will resume their quest for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, beginning with a trip to Kigali to face Rwanda on March 21, followed by a home fixture against Zimbabwe in Uyo on March 25.

After four games in Group C, the Eagles sit in fifth place with three points, trailing group leaders Rwanda by four points.





Newly appointed Eric Chelle has been tasked with securing Nigeria’s place in next year’s tournament. The former Mali coach becomes the third manager– after Jose Peseiro and Finidi George –to handle the Super Eagles during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As the crucial matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe approach, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI looks at five previous instances where the Super Eagles changed coaches mid-qualifiers and how they fared afterward.

Clemens Westerhof (Failed to qualify for the 1990 World Cup)

Clemens Westerhof was appointed Super Eagles Technical Adviser in 1989 during the qualifiers for the Italia 1990 FIFA World Cup.

He replaced the late Paul Hamilton before Nigeria’s crucial final Group C clash with Cameroon in Yaoundé.

In the first leg in Ibadan, Nigeria won 2-0 with goals from the late Stephen Keshi and Samson Siasia. However, tragedy struck as Samuel Okwaraji collapsed and died during the qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

Needing only a draw in Yaoundé to progress to the play-offs, the Eagles fell 1-0 to the Indomitable Lions, courtesy of a 31st-minute goal by François Omam-Biyik.

Despite the disappointing start, Westerhof redeemed himself by guiding Nigeria to their first-ever World Cup appearance at USA 1994, reaching the Round of 16.

Philippe Troussier (Qualified for the 1998 World Cup)

After a 2-0 home win against Burkina Faso and a 1-1 draw away to Kenya, Shuaibu Amodu was replaced by French coach Philippe Troussier in 1997.

Troussier’s first assignment was a home fixture against Guinea, who led the group with two wins. A brace from Daniel Amokachi secured a 2-1 win for Nigeria.

The Eagles then won 2-1 away to Burkina Faso before sealing qualification with a 3-0 victory over Kenya in Lagos. Despite a 1-0 loss to Guinea in the final match, Nigeria had already booked their World Cup ticket.

However, despite securing qualification, Troussier was sacked and replaced by Bora Milutinović. He later led South Africa to the 1998 World Cup in France, where they exited in the group stage.

Shuaibu Amodu (Qualified for the 2002 World Cup)

Following a 1-0 defeat to Sierra Leone, Dutch coach Jo Bonfrère was sacked, and the late Shuaibu Amodu took over in 2001.

Amodu’s first match in charge was against group leaders Liberia, and the Eagles responded with a 2-0 victory in Port Harcourt.

Nigeria then thrashed Sudan 4-0 in Omdurman before securing qualification with a 3-0 win against Ghana in Port Harcourt.

However, Amodu was dismissed before the 2002 World Cup, despite leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at AFCON 2002 in Mali.

Austin Eguavoen (Failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup)

Austin Eguavoen took over after Christian Chukwu was sacked, following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Angola in Kano during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

After an earlier 1-0 defeat to Angola, the Eagles needed to win their last two games and hope Angola dropped points.

Eguavoen led the Eagles to a historic 5-2 win away to Algeria and a 5-1 victory over Zimbabwe in Abuja.

However, Angola won their remaining fixtures, topping the group via head-to-head advantage, thus denying Nigeria a World Cup spot.

Austin Eguavoen (Failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup)

Eguavoen was again appointed interim coach in 2021, replacing Gernot Rohr, who had guided Nigeria to the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

After leading the Eagles to a round of 16 exit at AFCON 2021, he remained in charge for the play-offs against Ghana.

In the first leg in Kumasi, Nigeria held Ghana to a 0-0 draw but could only manage a 1-1 draw in Abuja, losing on the away goals rule and missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



