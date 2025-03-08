La Liga: Sadiq On Target As Valencia Edge Real Valladolid

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was on target as Valencia defeated Real Valladolid 2-1 in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international who was making his seventh appearance, has netted four goals this ongoing season for Valencia



Diego López scored Valencia’s first goal in the seventh minute by placing a precise shot into the net.

Read Also: 5 Times Super Eagles Thrived Or Stumbled After Coaching Changes In World Cup Qualifiers



Real Valladolid managed to level the score in the 40th minute through Juanmi Latasa’s goal which brought the match to a draw at halftime.



Umar Sadiq emerged as the game’s decisive player when he scored the match-winning goal during the 58th minute of the second half.







