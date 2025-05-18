Chukwueze’s Milan Out Of European Football Next Season After Roma Defeat

AC Milan’s miserable season reached another low point on Sunday, as a 3-1 loss to Roma eliminated the Rossoneri from European contention next season.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze did not feature as he is currently nursing a groin injury.

Milan ended the weekend in ninth place, five points back of sixth-place Lazio in a Europa Conference League spot. With just one match remaining, Milan’s hopes of any European competition next season are over.

Gianluca Mancini gave Roma a third-minute lead, and Milan’s task was made even more challenging when Santiago Giménez was shown a straight red card in the 21st minute for elbowing Mancini.

Milan did manage to equalize before halftime through João Félix, but goals in the second half from Leandro Paredes and Bryan Cristante provided all three points for the home side.

Milan’s best chance to salvage its season and qualify for the Europa League came in midweek, but the Rossoneri fell 1-0 to Bologna in the Coppa Italia final.

That defeat was the nadir of a dismal campaign that saw new coach Paulo Fonseca sacked by midseason. His replacement Sérgio Conceição is widely expected to depart after the season as well.

Pro Soccer Wire



