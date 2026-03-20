Club Brugge Plot Move For Super Eagles New Boy

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez is a subject of interest from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

Fernandez joined Rangers from League One club Peterborough United last summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure at the Ibrox, scoring six times in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues.

According to Voetbal Primeur, Club Brugge were reportedly convinced of his abilities after just one scouting appearance, while teams in Germany and the Premier League are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

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The centre-back still has a contract with Rangers until 2029.

Rangers would like to keep Fernandez at the club, but they are open to letting him leave if a satisfactory offer comes in.

They would demand around €9m for the player.

He was named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



