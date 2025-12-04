Copa del Rey: Real Sociedad Manager Hails Sadiq’s Performance Vs Reus FC

Real Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco has lauded Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq’s incredible performance against Reus FC in Wednesday night’s Copa del Rey.



Recall that the Nigerian international netted a goal via the penalty spot as Real Sociedad defeated Reus FC 2-0.



Before his goal, Sadiq had provided a brilliant assist for Mikel Goti to score the visitor’s opening goal in the 49th minute.

Reacting after the game, Francisco, in a chat with AS, stated that Sadiq’s influence was massively felt by the team when he was introduced in the second half.



“Sadiq is Sadiq, whenever he comes on to play in recent matches he brings something to the table.



“And today he brought strength, the ability to challenge, the ability to put a player in the back line who wins balls for us, who flicks them on, who always threatens the opponent, who if we get down the wings and attack the area can be a decisive player, and he was also the one who got the penalty that gave us peace of mind.”



