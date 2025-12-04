I Won’t Take This Opportunity For Granted –Obasogie Reacts To AFCON Invitation

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has expressed his delight at having been listed among the provisional list of players for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Obasogie, who currently plays for Tanzanian NBC Premier League side Singida Black Stars, stated this in an interview with Brila FM.



He’s expected to slug it out with five other quality goalkeepers such as Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Ebenezer Harcourt, Stanley Nwabali and Adebayo Adeleye for a place in the final list before the commencement of the tournament.

Obasogie also said that he won’t take the opportunity given to him for granted.



“I am very happy and honored to be among the provisional list, it’s an honour and I am very grateful to be among the team.



“I don’t take the opportunity for granted I went to thank the coach, we will make him proud by God’s grace. I know the coach is a nice man and I want to urge Nigerians to support the Super Eagles, by God’s grace we will bring the cup back home”.



