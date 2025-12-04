Ex Super Eagles Star Faults Chelle’s 54-Man List For AFCON 2025

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje has questioned Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle’s decision to invite 54 players for camping ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sodje made this known after Chelle unveiled his provisional squad for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.



The three-time AFCON champions will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C, as they look to mount a strong challenge in Morocco.

Nigeria are due to open their training camp in Egypt on December 10, where they are expected to play warm-up matches before the competition begins on 21 December 21.



Speaking with Brila FM, Sodje faulted Chelle’s decision to invite 54 players when the time frame for training is short.



“I don’t really understand the reason for the list, it’s confusing you call some regular players and new ones but I don’t understand the reason for the 54 man list.



“Why are you doing that? We have to be positive to see how we can go.”









