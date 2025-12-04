Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Group Opponent Unveil Provisional Squad

    The Taifa Stars of Tanzania have announced a 53-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    Head coach Miguel Gamondi selected majority of the players from Tanzanian Premier League top clubs Young Africans, Simba SC, Azam FC, and Singida Black Stars.

    BK Hacken of Sweden star Sabri Kondo, Novatus Miroshi who plays for Turkish club Göztepe and Aalborg BK of Denmark forward Kelvin John are some of the foreign-based professionals, included in the squad.

    Gamondi is expected to trim the squad before CAF’s final submission deadline on December 11.

    The Taifa Stars are drawn in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia, regional rivals Uganda.

    They will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their opening fixture in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.


