Hong Kong has unveiled the first Cristiano Ronaldo museum in Asia, celebrating the Portuguese icon’s journey from humble beginnings in Madeira to global stardom with Al-Nassr.

According to Bein Sport, Among the highlights are his five Ballon d’Or trophies, signed shirts, boots, and a replica of his childhood bedroom.

The project, which positions Hong Kong as a cultural gateway to Asia, also includes audiovisual content about his career at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Tomás Froes, a representative of the player’s Family Office, stated that it is not just a museum, but a cultural destination that reflects Cristiano’s mentality and message of perseverance.

Visitors can also enjoy the first official CR7 Life store, located on the seventh floor of Times Square mall in Causeway Bay. The store offers apparel, home goods, and fragrances curated by Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

A Portuguese café, serving handmade pastries, pays tribute to Ronaldo’s roots. Select merchandise will also be available on HKExpress flights, the museum’s airline partner.

The museum features football simulators and talks, aiming to attract visitors from mainland China, Japan, and South Korea.

This new project comes at a key time for Hong Kong, as it seeks to boost its image and tourism following the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi earlier this year.

The Argentine star, who captained his country to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, did not play in a highly publicized friendly between Inter Miami and a local team, citing a leg injury.

However, just days later, Messi appeared in a match in Japan, frustrating Hong Kong fans and prompting demands for refunds.

Event organizer Tatler Asia eventually offered a 50% refund and withdrew a public funding request of HK$16 million (approx. USD 2.03 million).

Ronaldo: Club, Individual Achievements

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabia club Al Bassey whom he joined from Manchester United in 2022.

He has won league titles at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Also he won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup at United and Madrid.

He has won the Ballon d’Or award five times, The Best FIFA Men’s Player award twice among other notable awards.

The 40-year-old led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, which was their first-ever major title at senior level.



