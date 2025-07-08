Flying Eagles Coach Zubairu Unveils Squad WAFU B U-20 Tourney

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has selected 20 players for the WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com reports.

Reliable captain Daniel Bameyi, goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, Bidemi Amole, and Divine Oliseh are among the regular players named in the squad.

Zubairu also handed invitation to a number of new players including Bayelsa United goalkeeper Clinton Andy, defenders Abba Sadiq, and Marvelous Freedom, midfielder Abduljelil Kamaldeen, and forwards Imrana Muhammad and Qudus Olayiwola.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group A with hosts Ghana and Benin Republic.

Nigeria will take on perennial rivals Black Satellites of Ghana in the competition’s opening game on Thursday, 10 July at the Prampram Centre in Accra.

The Flying Eagles will then clash with Benin Republic on Sunday, 13 July in a three-team group.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Clinton Andy (Bayelsa United)

Defenders: Abba Khalid Sadiq (Niger Tornadoes); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Akinniran Oluwashile (Water FC); Ahmed Akinyele (Remo Stars); Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City)

Midfielders: Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Ezekiel Kpangu (Inspire Academy); Rawa Mohammed (Beyond Limits); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Abduljelil Kamaldeen (Kwara Football Academy); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Abdullahi Muhammed (Kwara United); Godday Otalyul-Imbus (Calabar Rovers); Imrana Muhammad (Mavlon FC); Qudus Olayiwola (P Sport FC)

By Adeboye Amosu





