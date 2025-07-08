WAFCON 2024: Malete Confident Botswana Can Upset Super Falcons

Botswana head coach Alex Malete insists his side can get a positive result against Nigeria’s Super Falcons, reports Completesports.com.

The Mares will be up against the nine-time champions in their second group game at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Thursday.

Malete’s side fell 1-0 to Algeria in their opening game of the competition on Sunday.

The Super Falcons recorded a 3-0 victory over Tunisia same day.

Justine Madugu’s side are overwhelming favourites to win the tie, but Malete is upbeat they can create an upset.

“We have to be calm and not desperate when we face Nigeria,” Malete told Sabc Sports.

“We have to be able to express ourselves in terms of things that we do well. Look at Nigeria as well and see what they do well and see what they struggle with, and do our best to use that to our advantage.”

Malete also spoke about the positive spirit in the team’s camp ahead of the make or mar encounter.

“But what I’m happy about is the positivity within the camp, the spirit within the camp, the unity within the camp,” he added.

“It’s the environment for me that will ensure that we proceed to the next round.

“We have a very positive group, they’ve been very impressive since we started preparations and we are looking forward to our next match and we’ll do everything to make sure that we qualify to the next round.”

By Adeboye Amosu



