Ex-Man United Star Joins Arsenal As First Team Coach

Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze to Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gabriel Heinze to our coaching staff as men’s First Team Coach,” the Gunners wrote in a statement.

“Heinze, a former Argentina international, brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the club.

“We are excited with the introduction of Gabriel to our men’s first-team coaching staff, and welcome him and his family to Arsenal.”

Heinze, who spent three seasons at United during his playing days, replaces the outgoing Carlos Cuesta, who left to take charge of Parma.

Heinze: Club, Argentina Careers

Heinze played 83 games for United under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson and won the Premier League title with United in the 2006-07 season.

He also featured for La Liga giants Real Madrid, as well as Olympique Marseille and AS Roma.

At international level he played for Argentina between 2003 and 2010, making 72 appearances and scored three goals.

He was selected as one of the three overage players included in the Argentina squad that won the football gold medal at the Athens 2004 Olympic games.

Despite missing most of the 2005/2006 season at United due to injury, Heinze was part of the Argentina side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

He helped his country get to the final of the 2007 Copa America where they lost 3-0 to eternal rivals Brazil.

Also, at the 2010 World Cup he played in four of Argentina’s five games and scored the only goal in the 1-0 group stage win against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Heinze and Arteta were team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2001-02 season, when the latter was just starting to establish himself in senior football.

Arsenal monitored Heinze last year when Cuesta was linked with the managerial job at Norwich City.

During his managerial career Heinze has been in charge of five clubs – Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors, Velez Sarsfield, Atlanta United and Newell’s Old Boys.



