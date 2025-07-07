Nottingham Forest Appoint Arsenal Legend Edu Global Head Of Football

Nottingham Forest have appointed Arsenal legend Edu Gaspar as their new Global Head of Football.

Forest announced Edu’s appointment in a statement on their website on Monday.

“Nottingham Forest is proud to announce the appointment of Edu Gaspar as Global Head of Football, a newly established leadership role overseeing football operations.

“Edu brings a wealth of global football experience, both as a former elite player and a highly respected executive. Since transitioning into football management in 2011, Edu has held senior roles at SC Corinthians Paulista, the Brazilian National Team, and most recently, Arsenal FC, where he has earned widespread acclaim for his innovative and strategic approach to modern football operations.

“Among his playing achievements are two Premier Leagues (2002, 2004), two FA Cups (2002, 2005), one FA Community Shield (2002), two Campeonato Brasileiro (1998, 1999), one FIFA Club World Cup (2000), one Copa América (2004) and one

Copa del Rey (2008).

“During his time with Brazil as General Coordinator, Edu played a pivotal role in helping the national team lift their first Copa América for 12 years in 2019.

“As Global Head of Football, Edu will oversee all football-related functions, including recruitment, performance, squad strategy, and player development.”

Speaking about his new appointment Edu said “I’m truly excited about this new chapter and honoured by the trust placed in me. This project connects deeply with my values around innovation and long-term planning. I look forward to building a global football model that is competitive, sustainable, and aligned with our President’s ambition.”

According to Forest President Evangelos Marinakis: “We are extremely happy to welcome Edu to our football family. His global experience, values, and winning mindset align perfectly with our objective to strengthen and expand our international football platform.”



