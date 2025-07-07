CHAN 2024: 21 Players Take Part In Home-Based Super Eagles First Training Session

Twenty-one players took part in the home-based Super Eagles first training session in Ikenne, Ogun State ahead of this year’s African Nations Championship.
This was revealed by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.
According to Efoghe, the camp opened today (Monday) with the training session beginning at 7pm under flood light.
He disclosed that 14 other invited players are expected on Tuesday.
The home-based Super Eagles are in Group D alongside champions Senegal, Sudan and Congo in the 2024 CHAN.
The tournament which is schedule for 2-30 August, 2025, would be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
It is a return to CHAN for the home-based Super Eagles who missed the 2022 edition in Algeria, aftee losing to Ghana on penalties in the playoff.
The Nigerian team avenged the defeat to Ghana by defeating them 3-1 on aggregate also in the playoff for the 2024 edition.
At the 2018 tournament the home-based Super Eagles reached the final before losing 4-0 to host Morocco.
21 Players in camp:
Nduka Junior – Remo stars
Harrison Austin- Ikorodu city
Lawal Mustapha – Shooting Stars
Abdulrafiu Taiwo – Rivers United
Temitope Vincent – Plateau United
Adedayo Olanipekun – Remo stars
Adelani Shola – Ikorodu City
Nurudeen Badmos – Kwara United
Sadiq Ismail – Remo stars
Taofeek Otaniyi – Rivers United
Kayode Bankole – Remo stars
Ani Henry – Rivers United
Egbe Stephen – Rivers United
Atule Joseph – Enyimba
Tochukwu Michael – Remo stars
Aniekeme Okon – Rivers United
Ayomide Cole – Ikorodu city
Sikiru Alimi- Remo stars
Afeez Bankole – Kwara United
Leonard Ngenge – Ikorodu city
Hadi Haruna- Remo stars
By James Agberebi