    CHAN 2024: 21 Players Take Part In Home-Based Super Eagles First Training Session

    Twenty-one players took part in the home-based Super Eagles first training session in Ikenne, Ogun State ahead of this year’s African Nations Championship.

    This was revealed by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

    According to Efoghe, the camp opened today (Monday) with the training session beginning at 7pm under flood light.

    He disclosed that 14 other invited players are expected on Tuesday.

    The home-based Super Eagles are in Group D alongside champions Senegal, Sudan and Congo in the 2024 CHAN.

    The tournament which is schedule for 2-30 August, 2025, would be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

    It is a return to CHAN for the home-based Super Eagles who missed the 2022 edition in Algeria, aftee losing to Ghana on penalties in the playoff.

    The Nigerian team avenged the defeat to Ghana by defeating them 3-1 on aggregate also in the playoff for the 2024 edition.

    At the 2018 tournament the home-based Super Eagles reached the final before losing 4-0 to host Morocco.

    21 Players in camp:

    Nduka Junior – Remo stars
    Harrison Austin- Ikorodu city
    Lawal Mustapha – Shooting Stars
    Abdulrafiu Taiwo – Rivers United
    Temitope Vincent – Plateau United
    Adedayo Olanipekun – Remo stars
    Adelani Shola – Ikorodu City
    Nurudeen Badmos – Kwara United
    Sadiq Ismail – Remo stars
    Taofeek Otaniyi – Rivers United
    Kayode Bankole – Remo stars
    Ani Henry – Rivers United
    Egbe Stephen – Rivers United
    Atule Joseph – Enyimba
    Tochukwu Michael – Remo stars
    Aniekeme Okon – Rivers United
    Ayomide Cole – Ikorodu city
    Sikiru Alimi- Remo stars
    Afeez Bankole – Kwara United
    Leonard Ngenge – Ikorodu city
    Hadi Haruna- Remo stars

