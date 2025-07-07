CHAN 2024: 21 Players Take Part In Home-Based Super Eagles First Training Session

Twenty-one players took part in the home-based Super Eagles first training session in Ikenne, Ogun State ahead of this year’s African Nations Championship.

This was revealed by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe, the camp opened today (Monday) with the training session beginning at 7pm under flood light.

He disclosed that 14 other invited players are expected on Tuesday.

The home-based Super Eagles are in Group D alongside champions Senegal, Sudan and Congo in the 2024 CHAN.

The tournament which is schedule for 2-30 August, 2025, would be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

It is a return to CHAN for the home-based Super Eagles who missed the 2022 edition in Algeria, aftee losing to Ghana on penalties in the playoff.

The Nigerian team avenged the defeat to Ghana by defeating them 3-1 on aggregate also in the playoff for the 2024 edition.

At the 2018 tournament the home-based Super Eagles reached the final before losing 4-0 to host Morocco.

21 Players in camp:

Nduka Junior – Remo stars

Harrison Austin- Ikorodu city

Lawal Mustapha – Shooting Stars

Abdulrafiu Taiwo – Rivers United

Temitope Vincent – Plateau United

Adedayo Olanipekun – Remo stars

Adelani Shola – Ikorodu City

Nurudeen Badmos – Kwara United

Sadiq Ismail – Remo stars

Taofeek Otaniyi – Rivers United

Kayode Bankole – Remo stars

Ani Henry – Rivers United

Egbe Stephen – Rivers United

Atule Joseph – Enyimba

Tochukwu Michael – Remo stars

Aniekeme Okon – Rivers United

Ayomide Cole – Ikorodu city

Sikiru Alimi- Remo stars

Afeez Bankole – Kwara United

Leonard Ngenge – Ikorodu city

Hadi Haruna- Remo stars

By James Agberebi



