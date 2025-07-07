Close Menu
    WAFCON 2024: Banyana Banyana Open Title Defence With 2-0 Win Over Ghana

    Banyana Banyana of South Africa began the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title with a 2-0 win over Black Queens of Ghana in their Group C opener in Morocco on Monday.

    Linda Motlhalo opened the scoring for the champions from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

    The spot-kick was awarded following a Video Assistant Referee check after Noxolo Cesane was fouled in the box by Grace Asantewaa.

    Six minutes later Jermaine Seoposenwe made it 2-0 in favour of Banyana Banyana when she received a perfectly weighted pass from Lebogang Ramalepe and sent a cool low finish past Cynthia Konlan at her near post.

    Ghana struck the woodwork twice in the second half, first through Alice Kusi’s long-range shot and then through Evelyn Badu’s header.

    The South Africans positve start to the tournament puts them top of Group C ahead of Monday’s late game between Mali and Tanzania in Berkane.


