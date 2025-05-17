Crystal Palace Manager Reveals Secret To FA Cup Final Win Against Man City

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said patience paid off against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday as he celebrated the club’s first major trophy.

Eberechi Eze scored in the 16th-minute at Wembley before an inspired Dean Henderson saved Omar Marmoush’s penalty.

City, also defeated in the final by Manchester United last year, enjoyed nearly 80 percent of possession but could not break through.

“I can’t believe it, we had to defend so much,” said Glasner.

“The spirit and togetherness on the pitch was amazing.

“It was all about being patient, we analysed that if you give them the pocket then they are so good.

“We had to be patient, let them cross, defend and wait for the moment to attack.”

Glasner said Palace had learned from a heavy loss against City in the Premier League last month.

“They are so good in their movements, from the 5-2 defeat we learned that if you give them the pocket we will lose,” said the Austrian.

“We usually attack more but we had to be patient and wait for the right moment.

“When they play with four attacking players it’s difficult to defend, but in transition we knew we could create overloads. No winger likes to defend. It was a great goal.”

Glasner said Sunday’s training was cancelled and the players want to scrap Monday’s training as well.

“Special credit to the players, they’ve never lost belief in me and the coaching staff,” he said.

France 24



