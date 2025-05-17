I Knew I’d Save Marmoush’s Penalty –Crystal Palace Keeper, Henderson

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has claimed that he knew he would save Omar Marmoush’s penalty kick in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

In the 36th minute City had the chance to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s 16th minute opener after they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Bernardo Silva.

However, Egyptian international Marmoush saw his spot kick saved by Henderson, with the former Manchester United goalkeeper also saving the rebound.

Aside the penalty saved, Henderson went on to make series of brilliant stops to preserve Palace’s lead which, eventually, was enough to land them their first-ever major trophy in their history.

“To be fair, [Erling] Haaland might have stepped up,” Palace No. 1 told BBC Sport. “He gave it to Marmoush and I knew which way he was going. I knew I would save it.”

Also Read: Atletico Madrid Announce Ajibade’s Departure

He paid a moving tribute to his late father dedicating the win to him.

“I lost my dad at the start of the season. But he was with me today. He was with me in every kick of the game.

“I dedicate that win to him.

“We were incredible today. We had a feeling it would be our day. The manager got a gameplan and we executed it. We deserve this so much.”

The Palace stopper had already survived a nervy moment in the opening 45 minutes, when narrowly beating Haaland to a 50-50 and fractionally remaining in his own penalty box.

“The ball carried into my penalty box and I knew it was fine – who cares?” Henderson added.



