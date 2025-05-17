Atletico Madrid Announce Ajibade’s Departure

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade will leave Spanish club Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, reports Completesports.com .

Atletico Madrid made the announcement on their X account on Saturday.

The 25-year-old’s contract will expire this summer and is not willing to sign an extension.

The Spanish club also announced the departure of three other players;

Marta Cardona, Ainhoa Moraza and Merle Berth.

“Our players Cardona, Ajibade, Moraza, and Barth will not continue as Red and White next season and will bid farewell to the fans on Sunday at Alcalá,”reads the statement.

The 25-year-old joined Atletico Madrid from Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, club Robo Queens in 2021.

Ajibade scored 40 goals in 138 appearances for the club.

She won two trophies with the club, Supercopa de España in 2021 and Copa de la Reina in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu






