From Glory To The Drop: 8 Nigerian Stars Who Have Faced Premier League Relegation

As the 2024/2025 season nears its conclusion, the fate of several clubs across Europe is being sealed — with some Nigerian players finding themselves on the wrong end of the table. While many Super Eagles stars have dazzled in the Premier League, a number have also endured the heartbreak of relegation.



In this feature, Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN profiles eight Nigerian footballers who have suffered relegation from the English top flight during their careers.



Despite the setbacks of relegation, these players remain celebrated figures in Nigerian football, each having contributed significantly at club and international level.



1. Nwankwo Kanu (Portsmouth)



Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, Nwankwo Kanu brought flair and creativity to Portsmouth after his successful spells with Ajax, Inter Milan, and Arsenal. However, even his vast experience couldn’t prevent Portsmouth from being relegated in the 2009/2010 season.



Kanu’s illustrious career includes a Premier League title, UEFA Cup, multiple FA Cups, Olympic gold, and World Cup appearances — but relegation remains one of the rare blemishes on his record.



2. Joseph Yobo (Norwich City)



After helping Nigeria to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, Joseph Yobo joined Norwich City on loan in 2014 in a bid to help stabilise their defence.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the Canaries were relegated at the end of the campaign — marking a disappointing conclusion to Yobo’s time in English football.



3. John Utaka (Portsmouth)



Just like his compatriot Kanu, John Utaka experienced relegation during the 2009/2010 season with Portsmouth.

The former Montpellier striker made 18 Premier League appearances that season — ten as a starter — and scored only once during a challenging campaign that ended in disappointment.



4. Obafemi Martins (Birmingham City)



Martins wrote his name into Birmingham folklore by scoring the decisive goal in a shock 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final.



However, that moment of glory was short-lived, as the Blues were relegated from the Premier League just months later, failing to build on their cup success.

5. Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)



Fondly known as “The Yak”, Aiyegbeni had an impressive individual season with Blackburn, netting 18 goals.



Despite his goal-scoring exploits, Blackburn were relegated in 2012 after a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic. The Nigerian striker departed the club shortly afterwards.



6. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)



Wilfred Ndidi has now experienced relegation twice with Leicester City.

The first came in the 2022/2023 season, just seven years after the Foxes’ incredible Premier League title win, when they finished 18th.



Following a brief return to the top flight, Leicester suffered the drop once again in the 2024/2025 season — a double blow for the Super Eagles midfielder.

7. Paul Onuachu (Southampton)



The towering striker joined Southampton during the 2022/2023 season but couldn’t help them avoid relegation.



In the 2024/2025 campaign, he scored four goals and registered one assist in 24 appearances, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Saints from falling back into the Championship after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.



8. Joe Aribo (Southampton)



Like Onuachu, Joe Aribo was part of the Southampton side that was relegated in the 2024/2025 season.



Having joined from Rangers in 2022, Aribo featured prominently in midfield but was ultimately unable to turn the club’s fortunes around.



