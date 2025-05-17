Ndidi Targets First EPL Goal As Leicester City Host Ipswich

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be aiming to score his first Premier League goal as Leicester City host Ipswich on Sunday.



The Nigerian international has made 28 appearances and bagged four assists this season for the Foxes.



Ndidi, who has been a consistent figure in Leicester’s squad, is yet to register a goal this season.

Last weekend, the Foxes secured a respectable share of the points at Nottingham Forest last time out, while the Tractor Boys were defeated at home by Brentford.



Collecting a mere two points from their last six Premier League clashes, Ipswich are sitting in 18th place in the top-flight rankings ahead of their final away contest of the season, level on points with opponents Leicester, both earning 22 points from 36 matches up to this point.







