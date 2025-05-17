‘The Important Thing Is World Cup Qualification’ – Obuh Hails Flying Eagles Despite U-20 AFCON Title Miss

John Obuh, former Nigeria U-20 Flying Eagles coach and current Executive Committee Chairman of Abia Warriors FC, has expressed satisfaction with Nigeria’s qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup despite their failure to reach the final of the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s side secured their place at the World Cup by qualifying for the Semi-finals of the tournament. However, a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in Thursday’s semi-final clash dashed Nigeria’s hopes of contesting for the title this weekend, a tournament they have historically dominated.

Obuh, who led Nigeria to the 2011 FIFA U-20 FIFA World Cup in Colombia and 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey, told Completesports.com that the Flying Eagles had achieved their primary objective in Egypt: securing a World Cup ticket for Chile, where the tournament will take place from 27 September to 19 October 2025.

Nigeria has won the CAF U-20 AFCON title seven times—more than any other African nation.

Alongside Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa will represent Africa at the U20 World Cup finals in Chile, the same country where Emmanuel Amuneke’s U17 Golden Eaglets lifted the FIFA U17 World Cup title in 2015.

“The important thing is that the team qualified for the U20 World Cup,” Obuh told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview.

“I think that was the primary objective of the team going to Egypt. It wouldn’t have been nice if Nigeria missed out on the World Cup despite the avalanche of talent we have in the country.

“So, kudos to them for ensuring Nigeria’s green-white-green will be flying in Chile when the World Cup kicks off.

“Having said that, I think it wouldn’t have been a bad idea for the team to go all the way in Egypt. We’ve dominated this tournament over the years, with seven title wins.

“Perhaps, an eighth title wouldn’t have been a bad idea. But that’s football for you—sometimes, it doesn’t go your way. I believe the Flying Eagles did well by ensuring Nigeria’s return to the global stage in September.”

Obuh also stressed the need for early and adequate preparation ahead of the World Cup.

“Yes, we’ve got three months before the World Cup kicks off in Chile. It’s important for the team to start preparations early and ensure quality tune-up games before the tournament,” Obuh concluded.

By Sab Osuji



