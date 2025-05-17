AEK Athens Plot Summer Move For Dessers

Greek giants AEK Athens have expressed interest in Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers has impressed for the Light Blues in the second half of the season following the arrival of interim head coach, Barry Ferguson.

The Nigeria international has scored 28 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues in the current campaign.

He is currently the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season with 17 goals.

AEK Athens have made him one of their targets for the 2025/26 season, according to reports emanating from Greece.

The 30-year-old is still under contract for two years but the Ibrox side may view this as the last chance to get decent money for the striker.

Dessers joined the Light Blues from Italian club Cremonese for a reported £4.5m two years ago.

By Adeboye Amosu



