‘I Want To Win President Federation Cup’ — Rangers Top Scorer, Isaac

Rangers’ top scorer, Saviour Isaac, has revealed exclusively to Completesports.com that his dream is to win the 2025 President Federation Cup with the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

Rangers are chasing their seventh President Federation Cup title and will face Kwara United on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, in a semi-final clash billed for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, MJA, Onikan, Lagos.

Isaac, who is Rangers’ leading scorer with 10 goals this term, said he was not pleased that the team did not enjoy a good season as defending champions but believes there could still be good tidings for the Flying Antelopes courtesy of the President Federation Cup.

“We’re now focusing on the President Federation Cup. We didn’t do quite well in the league, and I believe the President Federation Cup could be the opportunity open to us to get something from this season,” Saviour told Completesports.com.

Saviour has scored only one goal in the cup competition but added that it is possible he could score more.

“As league defending champions, we feel sad not retaining the title or even finishing among the top three,” he said.

“But we can still make it in the Federation Cup, and I pray I score more goals that can help us win the trophy.

“Yes, I scored 10 goals in the league, but we couldn’t win the league. However, I hope I can score in the FA Cup match against Kwara United.”

By Sab Osuji



