Lookman Nominated For Serie A Player Of The Month

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is in the running for the Serie A Player of the Month for May, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman has scored two goals in two league outings for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side this month.

The Nigeria international scored La Dea’s third goal in the 4-0 win against Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

The 27-year-old opened scoring for the Bergamo club in Monday’s 2-1 win over AS Roma at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

The tricky winger will battle five other players for the individual accolade.

Riccardo Orsoloni (Bologna), Khenphren Thuram (Juventus), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Manu Kone (AS Roma) and Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan) are also in contention for the award.

Lookman has already been included in the Serie A Team of the Season.

He has 20 goal contributions (15 goals and five assists) in 30 league appearances for Atalanta this season.

By Adeboye Amosu




