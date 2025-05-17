Valencia Rule Out Permanent Transfer For Sadiq

Valencia are not interested in signing Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq joined Carlos Corberán’s side on a six-month loan deal from Real Sociedad in January.

The Nigeria international has contributed immensely to Valencia’s fight against relegation.

The 28-year-old has registered six goals in 19 league appearances for Los Ches since his arrival at the club.

According to Spanish outlet, Marca, Valencia will not trigger the €9 million buy option in his contract, citing financial constraints and other priorities.

Valencia paid €500,000 loan fee to Real Sociedad, and covered his entire salary for the loan period.

Sadiq has suitors in Qatar, while there is also interest from clubs in Spain.

By Adeboye Amosu



