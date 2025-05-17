Close Menu
    Valencia Rule Out Permanent Transfer For Sadiq

    Adeboye Amosu

    Valencia are not interested in signing Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

    Sadiq joined Carlos Corberán’s side on a six-month loan deal from Real Sociedad in January.

    The Nigeria international has contributed immensely to Valencia’s fight against relegation.

    The 28-year-old has registered six goals in 19 league appearances for Los Ches since his arrival at the club.

    According to Spanish outlet, Marca, Valencia will not trigger the €9 million buy option in his contract, citing financial constraints and other priorities.

    Valencia paid €500,000 loan fee to Real Sociedad, and covered his entire salary for the loan period.

    Sadiq has suitors in Qatar, while there is also interest from clubs in Spain.

