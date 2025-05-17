Man United Set Shocking Unwanted EPL Record After Chelsea Defeat

Manchester United set a shocking unwanted Premier League record following their defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

A Marc Cucurella 71st minute header sealed a 1-0 win for the Blues, who boosted their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

The win leaves Chelsea in fourth spot on 66 points in the league table with one game left to play.

For Man United they are languishing in 16th place on 39 points.

Also, the defeat saw the once dominant force in English football set a record that will not go down well with their fans.

Following the loss to Chelsea, Man United will end a Premier League season without winning back-to-back league games for the first time ever in the competition.

Also, this is the first time in Premier League history that Man United have gone eight consecutive league games without a win.

Despite their terrible league form, Ruben Amorim side could end the campaign on a high when they face another struggling side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final next week.

Whoever wins Europe’s second-tier club competition will automatically qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

While Man United would be targeting a second Europa League title, Spurs would hope to land a second title.

Also, the North Londoners would be looking for a first major title since winning the League Cup in 2008.



