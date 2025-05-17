Effort From My Players Against United Was Unbelievable –Maresca

Enzo Maresca says his Chelsea players’ ‘unbelievable effort’ was crucial in securing the 1-0 victory over Manchester United that keeps Champions League qualification in the Blues’ hands.

The Blues entered Friday night’s game at Stamford Bridge knowing two wins from their final two league matches of the season would all but guarantee a top-five finish and ensure a return to Europe’s premier club competition next term.

United made it difficult for Maresca’s side, but a moment of magic from captain Reece James unlocked the visiting defence and enabled Marc Cucurella to head home and ensure the three points vital three points were claimed.

Also Read: Lookman Named In Serie A Team Of The Season

The result leaves Chelsea fourth in the Premier League table, and with the knowledge that a win at Nottingham Forest next week should be enough to seal a Champions League return.

“We’ve said many times that talent alone is not enough,”the Chelsea head coach reflected. “You also need to add the effort. The effort tonight was unbelievable from all of the players. We are happy tonight.

“For me, the club, and the fans, it was an important win. The way I celebrated [at the end of the game] is because we had two games to go and it’s important to win the game.

“I said today to the players, United beat City at home, drew with them at home, drew with Liverpool, drew with Arsenal, they know how to play big games. So it was very difficult to win the game tonight.”

chelseafc.com



