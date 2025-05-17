Lookman Named In Serie A Team Of The Season

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman has been named in the official Serie A Team of the Season, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman was recognised for his impressive performances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The Nigeria international has 20 goal contributions (15 goals and five assists) in 30 league appearances for La Dea.

The 27-year-old’s Atalanta teammate Mateo Retegui was also included in the Team of the Season.

Napoli have the highest numbers of players in the team , with Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay, Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Amir Rrhamani all selected.

Inter Milan stars Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella, Alesandro Bastoni , Federico Dimarco also made the selection.

Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders are the two AC Milan players on the list.

The other players are Riccardo Orsoloni (Bologna), Nico Paz (Como), Moise Keane (Fiorentina), Mattia Zaccagani (Lazio), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Che Adams (Torino), David De Dea (Fiorentina), Manuel Locatelli and Khéphren Thuram.

By Adeboye Amosu



