Dessers Bags 26th Goal Of Season In Rangers’ Draw At Hibernian

Cyriel Dessers was on target for Rangers in their 2-2 draw away to Hibernian in the final game of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Dessers has now scored in five consecutive games and also six goals in his last five matches.

The Super Eagles striker ended the league season with 18th goal in 35 appearances for the Scottish giants.

Also, he netted 26 goals, provided five assists in 53 games across all competitions this season.

In the last game of the Championship group fixture, Dessers opened the scoring just two minutes into the game but Kieron Bowie equalised for Hibernian on 16 minutes.

In the 50th minute Nicolas Raskin put Rangers 2-1 ahead before Martin Boyle drew the home team level again.

The win saw Rangers take their points tally to 75 and maintain second place which is the Champions League qualification spot.

By James Agberebi



