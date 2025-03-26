Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Czech Republic Club Banik Ostrava Sign Falconets Duo

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Czech Republic D2 outfit Banik Ostrava have announced the signing of Falconets duo, Comfort Folorunsho and Adaobi Okah.

    Folorunsho pitched tent with Banik Ostrava from Nigeria Women Premier League side, Edo Queens.


    The defender, who won the NWFL title with Edo Queens last season was previously on the books of Delta Queens.

    Read Also:‘Disgraceful!’ – Kalika Blasts Super Eagles’ Draw With Zimbabwe, Backs Siasia For Job

    Okah was signed from American club, University of Pittsburgh.

    The forward played for Edo Queens and Remo Stars before moving abroad.

    Banik Ostrava are targeting promotion to the top-flight in Czech Republic.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.