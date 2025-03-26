Czech Republic Club Banik Ostrava Sign Falconets Duo

Czech Republic D2 outfit Banik Ostrava have announced the signing of Falconets duo, Comfort Folorunsho and Adaobi Okah.

Folorunsho pitched tent with Banik Ostrava from Nigeria Women Premier League side, Edo Queens.





The defender, who won the NWFL title with Edo Queens last season was previously on the books of Delta Queens.

Okah was signed from American club, University of Pittsburgh.

The forward played for Edo Queens and Remo Stars before moving abroad.

Banik Ostrava are targeting promotion to the top-flight in Czech Republic.



