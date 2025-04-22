David: I Love My Partnership With Akpom At Lille

Lille striker Jonathan David says his partnership with Chuba Akpom in the attack is yield positive fruit for the club.



The Canadian star made this known after scoring a brace in Lille’s 3-1 win over Auxerre on Sunday in a Ligue 1 game.

Read Also: Osimhen Can Score 100 Goals –Martins



Reacting to his partnership with Akpom, David in a chat with Le Petit Lillois, stated that the former Middlesbrough striker always creates more space for him to get goals.



“The presence of Chuba (Akpom) helped me, especially against a five-man defence. In a duo, we are two number 9s who can score, make runs in depth, weigh in the box.



“He is one more player on whom they must be attentive, watch at all times. This leaves more space for him as for me.”







