Osimhen Can Score 100 Goals –Martins

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has the quality to score 100 goals for the senior national team.

The Galatasaray star who has netted 26 goals for the Super Eagles, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s prolific strikers.





However, Martins in an interview with Football Fans Tribe, stated that Osimhen’s goals without the Super Eagles making a headway in any competition won’t be considered as an achievement.

He also called for collective understanding and unity with the senior national team.

Read Also: Marseille Line Up Move For Torunarigha



“At that time, we had a team,” Martins said, reflecting on his playing days. “But now, the team is not actually there. The names are there, but the team is not there.”



“Osimhen as a striker is doing his, Lookman is doing his, you know, but we need a collective team effort to play together and win together.



“Osimhen can score 100 goals, and if you don’t go anywhere, it’s like the goals are nothing.”



