Osimhen Can Score 100 Goals –Martins

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has the quality to score 100 goals for the senior national team.
The Galatasaray star who has netted 26 goals for the Super Eagles, has been rated as one of Nigeria’s prolific strikers.
However, Martins in an interview with Football Fans Tribe, stated that Osimhen’s goals without the Super Eagles making a headway in any competition won’t be considered as an achievement.
He also called for collective understanding and unity with the senior national team.
Read Also: Marseille Line Up Move For Torunarigha
“At that time, we had a team,” Martins said, reflecting on his playing days. “But now, the team is not actually there. The names are there, but the team is not there.”
“Osimhen as a striker is doing his, Lookman is doing his, you know, but we need a collective team effort to play together and win together.
“Osimhen can score 100 goals, and if you don’t go anywhere, it’s like the goals are nothing.”
Osimhen scores lots of goals, but they mean nothing if we’re not winning.
To get wins, other players must step up and be counted, and team effort is required. We can’t continue to depend on only Osimhen and Lookman for goals.
Ideally, every player on the pitch should be CAPABLE of getting goals and assists. The key word is CAPABLE. It is unreasonable to expect goals and/or assists in every game, but we do expect all players to be reasonably effective in front of goal.
One area I feel we have been really weak is our wing play. And ironically, Nigeria is traditionally known for being strong on the wings. But our wingers have been very poor of recent. As a result, our strikers are starved of much needed service. If Boni or even Onuachu for instance had Emmanuel Amunike or Friday Elaiho or Humphrey Edobor on the left, and Finidi George or Tijani Babangida on the right, their performance will definitely improve, because the supply is coming into the box regularly. Imagine what Osimhen would accomplish with quality wingers supporting him.
So Chelle needs to perhaps wield the big stick here and make some tough calls. Wingers that need to be dropped should be dropped, and capable replacements should be drafted in. If the dropped players show improvement, then they can be reconsidered.
Chelle, over to you.