Marseille Line Up Move For Torunarigha

Olympic Marseille are interested in signing KAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is into the final months of his contract with Gent, and is reportedly not willing to sign an extension.





Torunarigha is expected to leave the Buffalos on a free transfer this summer.

Marseille have identified the centre-back as a transfer target for the summer, according to Berliner Kurier.

The 27-year-old was linked with a return to Germany last summer, but opted to remain at Gent.

The centre-back was also linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Leeds United before the start of the current campaign.

Torunarigha joined Gent from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin in 2022.

He has made 98 league appearances for Danijel Milicevic’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



