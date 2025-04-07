De Bruyne Reason Man United Have Not Won Lots Of Trophies This Period –Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes paid homage to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne following their final Manchester derby meeting on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

De Bruyne announced on Friday that he will be leaving City at the end of this season following ten highly successful years at the club.





He joined the Blues from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has made north of 400 appearances, winning 16 major honours in the process.

Sunday’s stalemate in M16 marked the Belgian’s final taste of an all-Manchester affair before exiting the club at the end of this season.

And for fellow playmaker Fernandes, De Bruyne will leave the Premier League having made the division “better”, admitting he has secured his place in Premier League history.

“De Bruyne made the Premier League better,” Fernandes told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News). “If City is where he is, and Man United hasn’t won many trophies in this period it’s because of Kevin De Bruyne, and he deserves all the credit.

“He’s done fantastic. Ten years in the Premier League is a lot. They have decided to part ways. I don’t know from which side, but Kevin keeps being world-class, and it was a pleasure to watch him so close. It was a pleasure to play against him.

“He’s going to stay in the history of the Premier League, not only of Man City.”

The City ace, who will turn 34 in June, has scored four goals and registered seven assists for Blues this season.

He has been directly involved in more than 270 goals throughout his City career.



