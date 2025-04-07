‘Big Performance’– Bassey Thumbs Up Fulham’s Win Over Liverpool

Calvin Bassey has hailed Fulham’s impressive home win against Liverpool, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva's side defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.





Fulham trailed after 14 minutes but rallied to snatch maximum points.

Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz were on target for the Whites in the game.

Bassey took to the social media to celebrate the hard-earned victory.

“MoZamBiqUe Big team performance today!,he wrote on X.

The 25-year-old has scored once in 29 league appearances for the Cottagers this season.

By Adeboye Amosu






