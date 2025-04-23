Dele-Bashiru Benched As Lazio Beat Genoa, Halt Winless Run

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was benched as Lazio beat Genoa 2-0 at in a rescheduled Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

The win saw Lazio ended a run of three consecutive games without a win.

Also, the Rome-based club are on the same point with fifth place Juventus (59 points) in the league table.

Serie A Week 33 was completed today, with four rearranged fixtures that had been postponed on Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

Juventus failed to overtake Bologna in fourth, losing 1-0 at Parma, but Lazio caught the Bianconeri in fifth with a convincing 2-0 win away at Genoa.

The Rossoblu defender, Sebastian Otoa, was given a straight red card after just 21 minutes, as he denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity to Mattia Zaccagni.

Lazio made the most of their advantage and took the lead thanks to a stunning Taty Castellanos’ volley in the 32nd minute.

His strike partner Boulaye Dia completed the job in the second half, making it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Lazio took all three points and kept a clean sheet despite another straight red to their midfielder Reda Belahyane, who had been introduced from the bench.

Football Italia



