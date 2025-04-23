Close Menu
    Dele-Bashiru Benched As Lazio Beat Genoa, Halt Winless Run

    James Agberebi

    Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was benched as Lazio beat Genoa 2-0 at in a rescheduled Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

    The win saw Lazio ended a run of three consecutive games without a win.

    Also, the Rome-based club are on the same point with fifth place Juventus (59 points) in the league table.

    Serie A Week 33 was completed today, with four rearranged fixtures that had been postponed on Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

    Juventus failed to overtake Bologna in fourth, losing 1-0 at Parma, but Lazio caught the Bianconeri in fifth with a convincing 2-0 win away at Genoa.

    The Rossoblu defender, Sebastian Otoa, was given a straight red card after just 21 minutes, as he denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity to Mattia Zaccagni.

    Lazio made the most of their advantage and took the lead thanks to a stunning Taty Castellanos’ volley in the 32nd minute.

    His strike partner Boulaye Dia completed the job in the second half, making it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

    Lazio took all three points and kept a clean sheet despite another straight red to their midfielder Reda Belahyane, who had been introduced from the bench.

    Football Italia


