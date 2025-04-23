2025 U-20 AFCON: Victory Over Egypt Will Improve Flying Eagles — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu believes that the win over Egypt will improve his team going into the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The seven-time champions defeated the Young Pharaohs 2-1 in a pre- tournament friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

Kparobo Arierhi and Precious Benjamin were on target for Nigeria in the keenly contested encounter.

The Young Pharaohs got their goal through Ahmed Kaabaka.

“I don’t think the result makes any difference.The match was just for evaluation,” the gaffer said after the game.

“The positives we took from the game were enormous and they will guide us to improve on the deficiencies observed.”

The Flying Eagles will face Tunisia, Morocco and Kenya in Group B at the 2025 U-20 AFCON.

The Flying Eagles’ first match is against Tunisia on Thursday next week, before further games against Morocco and Kenya.

By Adeboye Amosu



