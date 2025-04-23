NPFL: It Will Be Difficult To Catch Up With Remo Stars —Amoo

Former Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo believes Remo Stars have what it takes to maintain their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League.



Recall that Remo Stars sit top of the league with 65 points in 34 matches and closely followed by Rivers United, who has 58 points from the same matches played.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo, who believe Remo Stars can win the title, stated that it will be difficult for teams to catch up with them.

Read Also:Everton Prepare Bid For Super Eagles Winger



“With just a few games to the end of the season’s NPFL, Remo Stars have shown that they have what it takes to maintain their lead at the top of the league.



“The team have won some games I thought were impossible and have remained top of the league table for many weeks without any sign of dropping at all.



“I am very sure that the league title will be won by Remo Stars if they continue like this till the end of the season.”







