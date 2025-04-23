Everton Prepare Bid For Super Eagles Winger

Everton are planning a move for Nantes winger Moses Simon, Completesports.com reports.

Simon has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League.





The 29-year-old has once again impressed for Nantes this season, netting seven goals and nine assists in 27 appearances.

According to Africa Foot, Everton have sent scouts to watch the former Levante player in recent weeks.

Simon is reportedly one of the Toffees priority targets for the summer.

The Nigeria international signed a contract extension with Nantes last year that runs until June 2026.

The Canaries are expected to demand around €15m to sell their talismanic winger.

He was in action for Antoine Kamboure’s side in the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

By Adeboye Amosu



