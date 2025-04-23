Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL Slams El-kanemi Warriors With N3.5m Fine , Shuts Down Stadium To Fans

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    npfl-nigeria-premier-football-league-gbenga-elegbeleye-nff-ibrahim-gusau-propel-sports-africa-gti-nta

    The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has imposed a fine of N3.5 million on El-Kanemi Warriors for security breaches during their matchday 34 against Ikorodu City.

    The NPFL has also ordered the closure of the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium in Maiduguri to fans for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.


    El-Kanemi Warriors supporters damaged Ikorodu City’s vehicle after the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

    Red Also:Osimhen Perfect For Manchester United — Saha

    Supporters of the club also threw objects onto the field of play during the game.

    The club is required to submit a written response, either indicating acceptance of the ruling or opting to appear before a disciplinary panel.

    NPFL has recently intensified its clampdown on clubs over security lapses.

    Nasarawa United were recently banished to the Pantami Stadium in Gombe following the crowd trouble that marred their encounter against Plateau United.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad