Osimhen Perfect For Manchester United — Saha

Louis Saha believes Victor Osimhen would be a perfect signing for Manchester United, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.





The 26-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Serie A club Napoli on a permanent transfer this summer.

With United enduring another underwhelming campaign, Saha believed his former club should sign the Nigeria international to bolster their attack.

“I really like Victor Osimhen. He’s definitely got the character, he’s got the quality. He’s also got good European pedigree. He was a success in France, he was a champion in Italy with Napoli and he’s gone to Turkey with Galatasaray and been brilliant, a move that he probably didn’t want, let’s be honest,” he told Mega Dice.

“He’s scored goals at every level. He’s got Champions League experience, and further more, he’s got the type of personality and charisma that this United squad could really benefit from.

“I think he would be a transformational signing for Manchester United. If you think about the pressure that he was under at Napoli, firing the club to its first title in 33 years, then he’s the perfect man to lead the line for Manchester United.

“I think he would have a huge impact at United. I would love to see the club hierarchy move for him, I think he is exactly what we need.”

By Adeboye Amosu



