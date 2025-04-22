Postecoglou Set To Leave Tottenham End Of Season

Ange Postecoglou is set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season even if he leads the club to the Europa League, a report has claimed.

The Australian has presided over one of the club’s worst Premier League campaigns, with Monday night’s defeat by Nottingham Forest leaving them sat 16th with only 37 points from 33 matches.





Spurs’ 2-1 defeat was their 18th of the league campaign, one shy of their club record.

According to The Telegraph, there is a growing sense that Postecoglou will end his two-year spell in north London at the end of the term, either through being dismissed or a mutual parting.

The outlet claim that this outcome is independent of Spurs’ Europa League campaign, which could yet see them end their 17-year wait for a major trophy and qualify for the Champions League.

Having turned in arguably their best performance this season under the former Celtic boss in the quarter-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, Spurs were rewarded with a last-four tie against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

The recent report claims that Postecoglou could be sacked if Tottenham fail to advance past the European minnows or lose in the final against either Athletic Bilbao or Manchester United.

Furthermore, the announcement of the summer departure of chief football officer Scott Munn – a key ally and supporter of the Australian – is believed to signal his imminent exit.

Spurs have already confirmed the appointment of former Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham as Munn’s successor.

It remains to be seen if feelings in north London will change if Postecoglou can deliver the Europa League and the riches and prestige it will provide through qualification for the Champions League.

