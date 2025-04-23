Close Menu
    PSG Set New Record In Away Draw With Nantes

    James Agberebi

    Newly crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain set a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in the history of Europe’s Top five leagues.

    PSG achieved the feat in their 1-1 draw away to Nantes in Tuesday’s league fixture.


    Vitinha opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Douglas equalised for Nantes with seven minutes left in the game.

    The draw means PSG have played 39 away games, won 30, drew nine without defeat.

    Also, they have broken the record held by Italian giants AC Milan from 1993.

    Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s men will take on Reims in the French Cup final which will hold on May 24, 2025.

    In the Champions League semi-finals they will face Arsenal as they target a second appearance in the final.


